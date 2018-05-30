Have you seen Sally Rowe missing from Steyning?

Police are concerned for a missing woman from Steyning.

Sally Rowe was last seen leaving her home in Horsham Road, Steyning at around 2pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 29) and had not returned home by 6.30pm.

The 51-year-old has no mobile phone or car with her but has taken her purse.

Sally is white, slim, 5ft 4ins tall with grey/blonde medium length hair and a tattoo of a celtic cross on her right shoulder.

Police said it is unknown what she might be wearing but could be in black jeans, denim jacket and burgundy trainers.

Police are growing concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who might have seen Sally walking in the Steyning area to please get in touch.

Information can be reported online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1149 of 29/05.