Have you seen missing Steven Palmer from Horley?

Police are appealing for help to find a man from Horley who has been missing since Friday (January 25).

Steven Palmer, 41, was last seen at about 11.30pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

Steven Palmer, 41

A Surrey Police spokesman said: “He normally has daily contact with his family but they have not been heard from since he went missing and officers are extremely concerned for his welfare.

“Steven does not have a car and is believed to travel by bus and train.”

He is described as white, 168cm tall, medium build, clean-shaven, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a number of tattoos on his arms, including one in a different language on the inside of his left arm. He is described as always being smartly dressed.

Steven may be in the Brighton area and enquiries are underway to locate him and ensure he is safe and well.

If you have seen Steven, or you have any information which could, call 101, or http://surrey.police.uk/TellUsMorequoting reference 45190009511.

If you are missing, or considering going missing, and want help and support; you can also call or text the charity Missing People on 116 000.

