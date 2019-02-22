Hassocks road closed after collision ‘involving car and cyclist’

A road in Hassocks has been closed following a collision reportedly involving a car and a cyclist.

The collision took place on London Road, southbound, at the Stonepound Crossroads, according to reports.

Travel news

Police are reported to be at the scene and diverting traffic through Keymer Road.

The incident is causing queuing traffic.

SEE MORE: Forget Banksy ... artist draws in the crowds at Haywards Heath restaurant

Historic items - including a rocket - in Billingshurst sale

Nearly one in three jobseekers in Mid Sussex are over 50