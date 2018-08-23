Hard work pays off as Millais girls pick up ‘exceptional’ GCSE results

The hard work and extra revision has paid off for students at Millais as the all-girls school enjoyed another successful set of GCSE results.

Around 82 per cent of youngsters at the school have left with a standard pass (grade 4 or above) in both English and Maths.

Of this total around 62 per cent gained strong passes (grade 5 or above) and more than 30 per cent achieved 5 or more A* to As.

Headteacher Dr Alison Lodwick said: “Millais is absolutely delighted to be celebrating yet another year of exceptional performance.

“Excellent examination results in terms of both high attainment and high achievement reflects the tremendous hard work of the students and staff.

“As you will be aware the benchmark at GCSE is now Attainment 8 and Progress 8.

“At Attainment 8 our students achieved an average of 55.8 which is equivalent to grade 6 (good B pass) across their 8 best subject results. It is likely that the Progress 8 result will be 0.54 which means that the cohort achieved half a grade above national expectation in each of their best 8 subjects on average.

“50% of our students achieved the English Baccalaureate (Strong passes in English & Maths, A*-C in Science, a modern language and History or Geography). The average points score for English Baccalaureate subjects was 5.31.”

The school said its top performers included Sejal Patel who achieved 10 grades at 9, 8 & A* and also Ines Aranguena, Sophie Sheldon, Eloise Maltman and Alice Brickworth all with a total of 9 grades at the same level.

Dr Lodwick added: “Every year we try to live up to the reputation we have established for ourselves as one of the highest performing (non-selective) state schools in the country and these results maintain that standard of excellence.

“This is yet another outstanding year for Millais of which we are very proud.

“Congratulations to each one of our year 11 students as they have been truly rewarded for their hard work and commitment which they have demonstrated over a number of years”.