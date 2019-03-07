Hamilton actor shares secrets of success at Horsham theatre workshop

Thirty students from Horsham attended an inspiring showbusiness workshop held by an actor from the original West End cast of ‘Hamilton’.

Gabriel Mokake visted part-time theatre school Showdown Theatre Arts for the session on Thursday February 21, which also saw the youngsters aged between 13 and 21 learn the choreography from one of the hit numbers form the show ‘My Shot’.

He said: “It’s lovely seeing so many passionate and talented performers at Showdown and in Horsham. We are steps away from seeing some of tomorrow’s leading actors and actresses. Nothing is impossible when you set your mind to it. It was a pleasure to work with the group.”

A question and answer session was also held where Gabriel covered the steps for a young performer to take while they are still at school, advice on getting into drama school and spoke about his journey to the West End and the obstacles he overcame.

He also told how tough performing eight shows a week is and told students what it takes to succeed in showbusiness.

Keeley Atkins, 13, said: “I loved working with Gabriel, it was a really great insight to the choreography and workings of Hamilton. He had lots of interesting tips and recommendations and it was great to hear his story on how he made it. I’m so thankful to Showdown and Gabriel for this opportunity.”

For more visit www.showdowntheatrearts.co.uk