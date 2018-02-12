Half term fun at Wakehurst

Families looking for entertainment this week will find plenty to do at a popular gardens as it hosts a series of special half-term activities.

Kew’s Botanic Gardens, near Ardingly, is teaming up with the Climate Coalition to run a range of holiday activities until February 18 to show the love for a world powered by clean and secure energy.

Activities cost £3 per child, payable in cash on the day, and will be held in both the mansion and the gardens.

The events include:

In the Mansion:

- Make and decorate your own #showthelove willow heart to take home.

- Create a wood heart to leave in the gardens for other visitors to search for and find.

- Show your love of nature by sowing beetroot seeds in the shape of a heart, nurture the seeds and watch them grow.

- Make a wish and add it to our wishing tree.

In the gardens:

- Unite with other nature lovers by hiding your wood heart in your favourite part of Wakehurst.

- Join the hunt for other hidden hearts around the gardens – if you find one, snap a picture and then hide it for another visitor to find. You can share photos of the hearts on social media using #showthelove

- Pick up a map and follow the trail around the garden.

- After completing the activities and trail, children can enjoy a free heart shaped cookie at the Stables restaurant.