Half-price rail fares for ages 16 and 17 welcomed by Crawley MP

Crawley MP Henry Smith has welcomed a new railcard which will halve all rail fares for young people aged 16 and 17.

The teens will get 50 per cent off all fares from September including season tickets and peak service.

Mr Smith said: “The Government is also launching an industry-led 26-30 year old railcard, giving this age group in Crawley a fairer deal in their commute to work by cutting a third off their rail fares.”

He added: “I’m delighted by today’s announcements which will provide a genuine boost for hardworking families and young people in Crawley.

“Thanks to a balanced approach to the economy the Government have been able to invest more in the vital public services we all rely on whilst helping people with the cost of living so they can keep more of what they earn.”

