Hair-razoring event for cancer charities

A Horsham woman is set to have a hair-razoring experience next week as she ‘braves the shave’ to raise funds for two cancer charities.

Anita Frecknell’s fundraiser will take place in the main bar at Roffey Sports and Social Club, Spooners Road, Horsham on Friday March 30 at 7:30pm.

It will involve Anita shaving all her hair off to donate it to the Little Princess Trust, to make a wig for a child who has lost hair as a result of cancer treatment or other illnesses.

All sponsorship donations and donations on the night will be given to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Anita said: “Dagmar, the manager of Roffey Sports and Social Club, has been a great support in helping organising this event and anybody who wishes to attend this event for a great cause, will be warmly welcomed to his club.”

Anita, who works for Home Instead Senior Care in Horsham who assist the elderly maintain their independence in their own homes, has supported numerous charities in the past but felt this would be more challenging and really close to her heart.

She is also hoping to organise a raffle on the night to raise additional money for Macmillan. She said: “Any local companies who can donate any gifts as prizes would be fantastic.”

Anita is a regular reader of the West Sussex County Times and was one lucky reader who bagged more than her weekly shop at Tesco Shoreham after winning a year’s free shopping in February 2016, scooping the top prize of £5,200 in Tesco gift cards.

Anita, along with fellow finalists, were invited to the store for the final, each took a turn to choose a key and attempt to unlock a box and Anita, who was the third finalist to pick a key, successfully unlocked the box which revealed she had won the top prize.

To support Anita visit www.bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/Anita-Frecknall