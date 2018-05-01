Group to walk 10km for PTSD sufferers

A group of residents will be undertaking a 10km walk along the South Downs to raise money for people suffering from mental health conditions.

The walk, between Partridge Green and Henfield, will get underway at 9am on Monday, May 7, 2018.

The group will be raising money for the Terry Bedford Foundation Trust – named after Terry Bedford who suffered life changing injuries when he was crushed by a lorry in 2015 – which provides counselling for people who suffer from depression or post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Mr Bedford – who has no feeling down his right side after suffering significant nerve damage – will be joining the group for Monday’s walk.

As a result of his accident, Mr Bedford is permanently on crutches and suffers from moderately-severe PTSD and clinical depression.

In April 2017, he set up the trust to help others suffering from both physical and psychological injuries by providing them with professional counselling and fitness facilities.

In order to continue providing the service, the walkers are hoping to raise £6,000.

Terry’s wife Angela, who will be joining the walk, said: “(We are) encouraging people to donate funds, however large or small as every penny counts to help us reach our target of £6,000 to help those suffering with mental health issues get the help that they need.”

