Group’s £500 cash boost from D.W Nye Builders Merchant

Horsham community group 4TheYouth has been announced as the lucky recipient of £500 funding following a county-wide campaign by D.W. Nye Builders Merchant in Kingsfold.

D.W. Nye, which will give away £500 each to four different community groups and good causes in the county of Sussex during 2018 as part of the campaign, shortlisted three Horsham causes for the first round of funds.

Following a public vote in February, the company has confirmed that 4TheYouth received the majority of the votes and will be presented with £500, which will go towards equipment for the group’s Saturday club, The Woodland Project.

Using a Forest Schools’ approach, the club runs bush craft activities for 8-12 year olds so they can learn skills such as lighting and managing a fire, whittling, and building natural shelters.

Dean Sweet, who is one of the directors at 4TheYouth, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won. £500 will make a huge difference to our group. We will be able to buy cooking equipment and food to support our Woodland Project and get lots more children out in the fresh air learning and enjoying themselves.”

Managing Director at D.W. Nye Rex Nye, said: “As a local, family run business, we are really keen to make sure we support the community around us. We are pleased to be presenting 4TheYouth in Horsham with the very first donated funds for our Proud to be Local campaign and look forward to helping more groups and charities during 2018.”

There will be three further opportunities for residents to make nominations for other worthy causes, at dates to be announced throughout the year.