Goodwood Festival of Speed, when is it? Where can I park? Who will be there?

Goodwood Festival of Speed is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

The Silver Jubilee themed event takes place on Thursday, July 12 until Sunday, July 15.

Over the four days you can expect the annual Bonhams Summer Sale, displays from the Red Arrows, a Eurofighter Typhoon, the last flying Vulcan and even a Boeing 747. You can explore the awe-inspiring FOS Future Lab, and timed cars will make their first assault on the Hillclimb.

There will be off-road action at the Forest Rally Stage and gravity defying stunts in the Goodwood Action Sports Arena.

On Saturday the Michelin Supercar Run turns on the stopwatch as cars from over 20 manufacturers battle against each other to see.

Sunday culminates in the prize giving ceremony where The Duke of Richmond awards his much-coveted prizes and medals.

A special edition Ford Mustang GT paying tribute to US fighter pilots who served in the RAF during World War II will debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018, presented by Mastercard. The one-of-a-kind Mustang GT takes inspiration from the RAF Eagle Squadrons that flew over the fields of Goodwood nearly 80 years ago. World champion drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr. will pilot the 700bhp Mustang GT up hillclimb.

The FoS Future Lab will also be open again this year, focusing on space exploration, autonomous transport, robotics and personal flight. Visitors will be able to view displays and demonstrations, interact with some of the technology for themselves and learn more about these exciting innovations.

FoS Future Lab will be open to the public throughout the Goodwood Festival of Speed, from 7am – 7pm each day.

Event host the Duke of Richmond will choose his 25 favourite moments from the first 25 events – personal highlights that he considers landmarks in the festival’s history.

Who will be there

- F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi, who won the 1974 world title with the team and is also a two-time Indy 500 winner.

- Current star Stoffel Vandoorne joined by F1 test and reserve driver Lando Norris.

- Indy 500 winner Gil De Ferran.

- Double F1 world champion and fan favourite Mika Hakkinen who won back-to-back titles for McLaren in 1998 and 1999.

- Rudy Van Buren, winner of McLaren World’s Fastest Gamer competition.

- F1 driver Robert Kubica who made his return to FORMULA ONE™, this year, signing as Williams Martini Racing’s Reserve and Development driver.

Opening times

6.30am – car parks open (free of charge)

7am – gates open, providing a great opportunity to look around the paddocks before the action begins

8.30am – the action on the hillclimb commences (each day of the event)

6.30pm – bars close

7pm – event ends

What to wear

As it is an open air event Goodwood suggests comfortable shoes and casual clothing, with some light wet weather closing.

If you are using the corporate hospitality pavilion then smart casual dress required

Parking

Car parks are free and open from 6.30am. Parking is on grass and may not be suitable for low-slung cars.

Paid parking can be obtained for the Performance Car Park for cars of significant interest.

Motorcyle parking and helmet storage is provided on the north side (Lavant Road) of the motor circuit and is sign posted

Parking on approach roads is not permitted at any time

Overnight parking/camping is not permitted in any car park

For those eligible for reserved parking, Parking labels must be displayed when approaching Goodwood

Please follow traffic signs and instructions from marshals to the appropriate car park.

How to get there

It is advised that you do not follow your sat nav when driving to Festival of Speed.

Trains run regularly from London Victoria to Chichester, and there are also services from Brighton and Portsmouth. Taxis are available at the station. If arriving by taxi, please follow event signage to Gate 1.

A bus (service 902) runs from Chichester Railway Station from 7am each day, with tickets for the service available on the day and leaves every 30 minutes.

Road closures

The A285 New Road to Redvins Road, Boxgrove will be closed for access/egress of event traffic for the event. Multi-way signals will be used off peak.

Pook Lane will also be closed.

Tickets

Thursday ticket prices start at £37, Friday from £57 and Sunday £69.

Saturday and weekend tickets are now sold out, with Sunday, Friday and Thursday tickets also selling fast.

Hospitality packages are available throughout the weekend.

To buy tickets or enquire about hospitality visit Goodwood.com or call the Goodwood ticket office on 01243 755 055.

