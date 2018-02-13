Good start to the gardening year at Seedy Saturday event

Although it was cold and wet outside on Saturday (February 10), it was warm and friendly inside at Transition Horsham’s 9th annual seed swap.

We had one of our best attendances ever and lots of gardeners had saved their own seed to bring and swap.

Jean Griffin, gardening correspondent for local BBC radio who opened Transition Horsham's 9th Seedy Saturday event SUS-180213-095523001

We were lucky enough to have Jean Griffin, gardening expert from BBC local radio Sussex and Kent, to open the Seedy Saturday event with encouraging words, and then to answer lots of gardening questions.

Around the hall we had stalls from our two local nature reserves, Warnham and Chesworth, the latter having a fascinating dissection of owl regurgitations.

We also had representation from New Friends of Horsham Park who were offering sponsored bird boxes and telling people all about their plans to help the park become better than ever.

Sussex Wildlife Trust was there with Brinsbury College and Horsham Horticultural Society to talk about and promote their organisations.

There was a sustainable theme, not only through seed saving and swapping, but from the new Horsham Repair Café which opens at the Quaker Meeting House on the first Saturday morning of every month.

Groundworks also offered lots of advice on energy saving and related subjects.

We had Wimblehurst Chocolates there with their lovely local chocolates; the little chocolate dinosaurs were very popular and quickly went extinct. As usual everyone enjoyed the homemade soup and bread, or tea and cake.

Finally, a raffle brought the event to a close with very generous prizes from the stalls.

A really enjoyable community event and a good start to the gardening year.