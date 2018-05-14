Jigsaw Trust, a charity supporting children and adults with autism, welcomed the captains from Cranleigh Golf & Country Club to its recently opened Centre for Lifelong Learning on Dunsfold Park.

Jigsaw Trust operates Jigsaw School (for children aged four to 19) and JigsawPlus (for adults aged 18+) at their base on Dunsfold Park, near Cranleigh.

All pupils and adult learners have autism, a lifelong, developmental disability that affects how a person communicates with and relates to other people, and how they experience the world around them.

The Trust is currently Cranleigh Golf & Country Club’s Charity of the Year, with JigsawPlus benefitting from a year long series of fundraising events organised by the captains and members of the club.

Money raised at the recent Masters’ Tournament in April as well as the forthcoming Captain’s Day, Junior Captain’s Day and Lady Captain’s Day will be used to buy additional equipment and resources for the learners at JigsawPlus.

In addition, the golf club held an awareness-raising raffle in which all the prizes were blue, the colour adopted internationally to raise awareness of autism.

Having previously visited JigsawPlus’ temporary building, Mo Palmer (ladies’ captain), Bob Owen (men’s captain), Nick North (senior’s captain), Leo Wilson (junior’s captain) and Rita Elliott (junior organiser) were delighted to see the newly opened Centre for Lifelong Learning, which provides space and facilities for an increased number of adults, with space specifically for those with greater needs and more challenging behaviours.

As Bob Owen said: “So much has happened at JigsawPlus since we visited in November. It is fantastic to see the new building and all the additional facilities they have for the young people. We are delighted to be raising money for Jigsaw and look forward to seeing the difference our fundraised money will make.”

Kate Grant, CEO of Jigsaw Trust, was very pleased to welcome the Captains to the Centre, saying, ‘We are delighted to have been chosen as the club’s Charity of the Year and arse incredibly grateful to all the members for organising so many events throughout the year - all for the benefit of JigsawPlus. We look forward to welcoming the Captains back to show them what has been purchased for our learners with their fundraised money.’

For more about JigsawPlus visit www.jigsawplus.co.uk and for more about Cranleigh Golf & Country Club visit www.cranleighcountryclub.co.uk