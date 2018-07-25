Gold medal for photo society member’s work

Horsham Photographic Society has had numerous successes this year with some members gaining photographic distinctions from The Royal Photographic Society, Licentiate (LRPS) and Associate (ARPS).

These are awards for hard and dedicated work and more members are hoping to obtain similar awards in the coming months.

It’s now our pleasure and pride to announce that Eleanor Coate has gained her ARPS and, a first for the club, has also gained a gold medal in the Royal Horticultural Society’s portfolio photography competition.

In order to achieve this medal from the RHS, Eleanor submitted six botanical prints titled Where Art Meets Science.

Eleanor said: “My portfolio is inspired by the artists of the golden age of botanical painting. The RHS Lindley Library supported my research, providing the opportunity to see original works and first prints.

“My objective is to capture in a 21st century medium the essence and purpose of this genre.

“Digital techniques including focus stacking and image blending have been used to provide the required level of detail and accuracy.

“All images were taken in my home.”

Her prints were judged behind closed doors and Eleanor did not get the results until the following day when she went to see her prints for the outcome and found the gold medal certificate displayed with them.

These photographs were produced to be similar to hand painted botanical prints, and depict the stages of growth of the flowers in the original paintings.

As a result of her success in the ARPS, Eleanor’s prints were retained by the Royal Photographic Society for future reference to be used as an example of a successful panel for obtaining this distinction.

Eleanor has an eye for detail and each photograph is superbly intricate and a fascinating, inspiring, clear account of each specimen, which leaves a lasting impression of her skill.

At Horsham Photographic Society we welcome photographers, 18 or over, of all abilities, from beginners to more advanced.

Help and assistance with improving your photography is always available and every member is encouraged to get help when it is needed.

Our meetings include a mixture of competitions, lectures, educational evenings, workshops and outings and we are always open to suggestions.

We encourage you to visit us up to three times without obligation to join, so you can be sure we meet your needs.

Members can choose to join the Society’s Natural History Group which meets once a month and caters for those with a particular interest in nature photography.

If you have an interest in photography and wish to visit us, we will see you.

For more visit www.horshamphotographic society.co.uk