Global climate strike to be held in Horsham town centre

Horsham protesters will join West Sussex groups at a global climate strike in the town centre.

The event will be held in the Carfax between 9 and 5pm on November 29, according to an Extinction Rebellion Horsham spokesman.

News

The last global strike on September 20 drew 150 people to the town centre to demand that the government take immediate action, he added.

The spokesman said: “All Parliamentary candidates in the general election have been invited to a ‘climate hustings’ to answer questions on each party’s plans to address the climate and ecological crisis.

“Labour, Green and Lib Dem candidates have already confirmed attendance.

“Questions for candidates are between 12-2pm and any local schools who want to support the action are invited to come along and perform poems or read letters.”

Extinction Rebellion Horsham are among the organisers and they’re encouraging strikers to wrap up warm and bring their singing voices, he added.

Read more: Group of travellers set up camp near Horsham

Read more: Council issues update on 12 caravans camped on Horsham border

Read more: Swan Walk incident: Woman dead after falling from car park