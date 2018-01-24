Girls enjoy exciting skiing trip

On Saturday December 16, 2017, 37 girls and four members of staff arrived at The Towers Convent School in Upper Beeding at 4am in the cold and dark to head to Alpe d’Huez, France for the school ski trip.

The first evening was spent settling in, getting the ski boots and equipment fitted before a movie and off to bed. Everyone was very excited to start skiing the following morning.

The daily routine was to get the bucket lift up to the slopes to meet the ski school instructors, this then involved a two hour lesson in the morning with a two hour lunch break back at the hotel followed by a further two hour ski lesson in the afternoon and back to the hotel for some après-ski activities.

Before we arrived there had been a huge snowfall so the conditions were amazing, beautiful fresh powdery snow and empty slopes gave for ideal skiing.

The skies were blue most days, the temperature was perfect and everyone had a successful few days.

After a long day of skiing, après-ski activities are always extremely welcome. We made the most of the activities available such as bum boarding, which involved sitting on a plastic board and flying down the side of a mountain - a lot of fun, with some amusing collisions.

Ice skating was another popular activity and one evening was spent swimming in an outdoor pool with snow around looking up at the slopes - an amazing experience.

There were a couple of indoor activities too, like a visit to an indoor activity centre with obstacles, ropes and swings and a disco night, which gave everyone the opportunity to get dressed up and show off their moves - the ‘best night ever’ apparently from the Year 11 girls.

On Friday, the awards evening brought to an end a fun, successful week. As well as serious awards, everyone shared the week’s highlights, memories and funny moments.

Saturday saw a tearful departure. Although the girls were excited to get home to their families, they were very sad to be leaving and knowing that for some it would be their last school ski trip.

A safe journey back The Towers, with many happy, tired faces and lots of memories to treasure.