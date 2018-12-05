Girl Guides help to spruce up Arundel Castle for biggest flower display to date

Girl Guides have been working hard with Arundel Castle’s gardening team to create the biggest flower display to date for next spring.

Although the castle is closed to the public for the season, the gardening team has been hard at work planting more than 110,000 bulbs.

Girl Guides lending a hand at Arundel Castle

Helpers from Girlguiding Sussex West joined in with the mammoth effort and spent a day planting tulip bulbs in terracotta pots.

For the seventh year in a row, 15 Guides helped out in the Castle Gardens as part of their Baden Powell Challenge Award which is the highest award in the Guide section of Girlguiding.

The award, which takes 12 to 18 months to complete, allows the girls to challenge themselves to fulfil their goals.

Gillian Almond, county Baden Powell co-ordinator, said: “The challenge gives the girls a confidence and sense of achievement which we hope they take with them throughout their lives. Arundel Castle is a tremendous venue for their memorable experience.”

As a reward for their hard work, the group was treated to a sleepover in the keep and will return to the Castle Gardens for the Annual Tulip Festival in spring 2019 to see the results of their labours in full bloom.

Martin Duncan, head gardener, said: “It is always an absolute pleasure to meet girls from across Sussex who are working hard to complete the award. We certainly made use of the extra hands with this year’s mammoth planting task.”

Arundel Castle and Gardens will reopen to visitors on April 2, 2019. For more information, visit www.arundelcastle.org.

