Girl, 17, dies after falling from Horsham town centre car park

A 17-year-old girl from Brighton died after falling from Swan Walk car park, Sussex Police said.

Just before 4.30pm on Wednesday November 13 police received reports that a person had fallen from the multi-storey car park in the town centre.

Sussex Police

Paramedics attended the scene but the woman was confirmed dead.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing emergency service vehicles in the area.

There were no suspicious circumstances a spokesman for Sussex Police said.

The incident is now with the coroner.

Read more: Group of travellers set up camp near Horsham

Read more: Council issues update on 12 caravans camped on Horsham border

Read more: Swan Walk incident: Woman dead after falling from car park