Gifted guitarist gives time to incurable disease charity gig

Dial Post Village Hall is the venue for a charity gig in aid of Friedreich’s Ataxia (FA) and Louis Wilks Reeves, a young man living with the disease.

Jason Falloon, a gifted guitarist who has played with the greatest musicians including Queen after Freddy Mercury passed away will be playing and singing at the performance.

Entry to the gig. held on Sunday May 13 is free and doors open at 7.30pm.

The organisers ask that entrants bring a bottle and donate to support their cause.

The money raised from the evening will help Louis afford an airfare to get to the US for a summer holiday, where he will stay with a family whose son has the same disease.

The funds will also be used to raise awareness of FA and to support research into the disease which is genetic and currently incurable.

The disease is rare and causes nervous system damage, movement problems and progessively worsens over time.

Jenny, Louis’ grandmother, said: “Most vitally it is a fight to find a cure for this challenging disease.”

Louis was diagnosed with the disease when he was four-years-old and is now 17.

He uses a wheelchair, has cardiomyopathy and speech problems.

Despite this Louis studies maths and physics at Brighton, Hove and Sussex Sixth Form College.

He dreams to one day study astrophysics at university.