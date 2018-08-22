An annual gift fair held in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice is set to return next month to bring visitors a luxury shopping experience in the beautiful surroundings of Knepp Castle in Shipley.

The New Horizons Autumn Gift Fair, supported by Crest Nicholson, Kreston Reeves and Brock Taylor, is back for an exclusive preview evening on Wednesday September 19 ahead of the main fair on Thursday September 20.

Sarah Bray, New Horizons chairperson, said: “Our annual Autumn Gift Fair has gone from strength to strength, and this year we are delighted to be bringing you over 80 exclusive stalls, brimming with wonderful gifts.

“We hope you will join us in the beautiful Knepp Castle for a fabulous day, and help us to support St Catherine’s so that they can continue to care for more people in our local community.

“We’d also like to thank Crest Nicholson, Kreston Reeves and Brock Taylor for their kind support.”

The preview evening offers guests the chance for a sneak peek at more than 80 exclusive stalls while enjoying a glass of bubbly and delicious canapés.

The fair will offer everything from fashion wear, gifts, home ware, children’s items and local produce to provide guests with a unique, high-end shopping experience.

Tickets for the Autumn Gift Fair preview evening on Wednesday September 19, which takes place from 6.30pm – 9pm cost £15 and must be purchased in advance by calling Suzanne Connor, New Horizons Appeal co-ordinator on 01293 447367 or emailing newhorizons@stch.org.uk

Tickets for the main gift fair, which is open from 9.30am – 4pm on Thursday September 20, cost £5 on the door.

For more information, email newhorizons@stch.org.uk or visit www.stch.org.uk/giftfair