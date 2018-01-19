Get ready to celebrate 10 years of flippin' good times

Head on down to The Carfax next month for a flippin’ good time as the 10th annual Horsham Rotary Charity Pancake Races take place.

Businesses, charities and other organisations are invited to enter teams of four people (preferably in fancy dress) to compete in the annual race on Februrary 13.

This team entered as the Simpsons in 2010

The Horsham Pancake Races are always run during half term so that families can come and enjoy the entertainment, creating larger crowds and a brilliant atmosphere.

The event is once again organised by The Rotary Club of Horsham in partnership with Horsham District Council and is aimed at raising money for local charities that are nominated by the competitors.

The main sponsor for this year’s event is once again locally based highway maintenance company, Ringway, who will organise the race course and signage, as well as sponsoring the Mascot Race prizes.

Sainsbury’s will be supplying the pancakes as well as sponsoring the main Trophy, with other trophies being sponsored by Waitrose, the Non-Stop Party Shop, Rawlison Butler, South East Hearing Centres and Horsham Rotary Club .

A special 10th Anniversary award, sponsored by Spirit FM Radio will be made to a business in recognition of their long term support for the Rotary Horsham Charity Pancake Races.

The call is going out for businesses and organisations to get together a team of four who can enter the 80 metre relay race, using their own frying pan and non-slip shoes.

The course is designed to encourage a sensible mix of skill and speed.

There will be cups and prizes awarded to the winners on the day, including one for the Best Team Fancy Dress, one for the Best Over 40s Team, one for the Winning Charity Team, one for the Best Individual Fancy Dress, one for the Best Flipper and one for the overall Winning Team.

Last year’s winning team was Harris Lord Recruitment who beat Sainsbury’s in the final to win the prestigious Sainsbury’s Cup for the second time.

The St Catherine’s Hospice Team won the Rotary Shield for the winning Charity and the Best Fancy Dress Prize, presented by the Non Stop Party Shop, was won by the team from Action Medical Research who were dressed as tinselly haired doctors.

The Samaritans won the Waitrose Trophy for the Best Over 40s team and Leo Joseph of Harris Lord was crowned Best Flipper and took home the Rawlison Butler Trophy.

St. Catherine’s Hospice, Chestnut Tree House and Action Medical Research all received monies from the event as a result of being nominated by the competing teams and/or the winning teams or winning the charity race. As well as the amazing Pancake Races, a splendid medley of colourful mascots from far and wide will compete in egg and spoon races for the Ringway Cup.

Last year’s race was won by Buster the Search Dog who just beat Horsham’s very own ‘Howie the Hornet’ in a close run final.

An entry form and further information for the team event can be obtained by emailing horshamrotary@btconnect.com. The final date for entries is Friday 2nd February and they will be accepted on a strictly first come, first served basis.