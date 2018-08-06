Gatwick ranks high in family-friendly airport list

Gatwick is the third most family-friendly airport in the UK according to a new survery.

Netflights.com has come up with the ultimate guide to family-friendly airports around the UK and its neighbours.

Netflights.com has assessed all major airports in the UK, Ireland and the Channel Islands to find the most family-friendly, scoring 20 airports on the following criteria:

Airport pick-up and drop-off facilities

Breastfeeding facilities

Dedicated children’s areas

Fast-track security services

Flight punctuality

Free water fountains

The highest scorer and most family-friendly in the UK and Ireland was Birmingham Airport.

Gatwick is third behind Jersey, but just ahead of Heathrow.

It ticked the essential boxes with free drinking water, free Wi-Fi and play areas for children of all ages. BHX also has plenty of areas for baby changing and breastfeeding, and you can also book fast-track security online – its Bottom of the list was Leeds Bradford Airport.

Here are the 20 major airports in the UK, Ireland and Channel Islands, ranked by family-friendliness (Netflights.com rating is out of 10):

Birmingham: 8.7/10

Jersey: 8.1/10

London Gatwick: 7.8/10

London Heathrow: 7.8/10

Cork: 7.3/10

Dublin: 7/10

Glasgow: 6.7/10

Edinburgh: 6.4/10

Newcastle: 6.4/10

London Luton: 6.1/10

London Stansted: 5.5/10

Liverpool John Lennon: 5.2/10

Bristol: 5.2/10

Cardiff: 4.9/10

Manchester: 4.9/10

East Midlands: 4.6/10

Southampton: 4.4/ 10

London City: 4.4/ 10

Belfast International: 3.8/10

Leeds Bradford: 3.2/10

