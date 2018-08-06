Gatwick ranks high in family-friendly airport list

Gatwick is the third most family-friendly airport in the UK according to a new survery.
Netflights.com has come up with the ultimate guide to family-friendly airports around the UK and its neighbours.
Netflights.com has assessed all major airports in the UK, Ireland and the Channel Islands to find the most family-friendly, scoring 20 airports on the following criteria:
Airport pick-up and drop-off facilities
Breastfeeding facilities
Dedicated children’s areas
Fast-track security services
Flight punctuality
Free water fountains
The highest scorer and most family-friendly in the UK and Ireland was Birmingham Airport.
Gatwick is third behind Jersey, but just ahead of Heathrow.
It ticked the essential boxes with free drinking water, free Wi-Fi and play areas for children of all ages. BHX also has plenty of areas for baby changing and breastfeeding, and you can also book fast-track security online – its Bottom of the list was Leeds Bradford Airport.
Here are the 20 major airports in the UK, Ireland and Channel Islands, ranked by family-friendliness (Netflights.com rating is out of 10):
Birmingham: 8.7/10
Jersey: 8.1/10
London Gatwick: 7.8/10
London Heathrow: 7.8/10
Cork: 7.3/10
Dublin: 7/10
Glasgow: 6.7/10
Edinburgh: 6.4/10
Newcastle: 6.4/10
London Luton: 6.1/10
London Stansted: 5.5/10
Liverpool John Lennon: 5.2/10
Bristol: 5.2/10
Cardiff: 4.9/10
Manchester: 4.9/10
East Midlands: 4.6/10
Southampton: 4.4/ 10
London City: 4.4/ 10
Belfast International: 3.8/10
Leeds Bradford: 3.2/10
