Gatwick-bound aircraft targeted with laser pen beams

Police are today (Tuesday) investigating five reported incidents overnight of someone shining a laser pen at aircraft coming in to land at Gatwick Airport.

Sergeant Darren Taylor said it appeared the culprit was possibly doing it from the Hartfield area.

He has urged anyone with information to telephone the police on 101.

Targeting a laser pen at aeroplanes is highly dangerous as the high-powered beams run the risk of blinding pilots.

The Civil Aviation Authority said 1,258 laser incidents at UK airports were reported to it last year.