Gatwick Airport advice as airline ceases operation and cancels flights

Gatwick Airport is advising passengers on WOW air flights not to travel to the airport following news that the budget Icelandic company has ceased operation.

A message on the aiport’s website says: “We are sorry that WOW air has ceased trading and all flights are cancelled.

“If you are affected, we advise you not to come to the airport but to check with the airline or the CAA’s website for more information.

“Passengers may also wish to consider rebooking flights with other operators.”

WOW air says on its website: “Passengers are advised to check available flights with other airlines.

“Some airlines may offer flights at a reduced rate, so-called rescue fares, in light of the circumstances. Information on those airlines will be published, when it becomes available.