GALLERY: West Sussex in pictures

We asked our readers to submit their favourite pictures from around West Sussex and we have been inundated with stunning photos.

Pictures range from sunsets and iconic views from around the county, to aerial photos and nature shots.

The best photographs will be used on our Facebook pages as our cover photo of the week.

However, there were so many excellent pictures that we have included many of them into a picture gallery which you can see now here.

You can still send in your Sussex pictures. Just email them to alex.jenkins@jpress.co.uk, title the email Facebook cover photos and let us know where the photo was taken and the photographer’s name.

Please note these pictures are not for sale.

Other stories in the news:

Astronaut Tim Peake paid tribute to Chichester as he was awarded the rare honour of Freedom of the City at the weekend.

Regeneration could be the buzzword in 2018 with major development projects on the horizon across Worthing and Lancing. See which sites are up for redevelopment here.

‘Absolute chaos’ encountered by Southern rail passengers waiting for rail replacement buses between Gatwick Airport and London has been criticised by passengers. Read more here.