Gallery: Celebrating ten years of Horsham Pancake Races

A record number of entries have been recorded as Horsham chalks up ten years of Pancake Day Races on Shrove Tuesday (February 13) in the town’s Carfax.

It’s being organised once again by the Rotary Club of Horsham with support from Horsham District Council.

And to celebrate the occasion we’ve pulled together a gallery of photos from across the ten years. Do you appear in any of the pictures?

Top children’s TV entertainer Dave Benson Phillips will be compering the event again and DJ Andy Lake will be providing the music.

There will be life size mascots including last year’s winner ‘Buster’ the search dog and his mate Woody competing in the Giant Egg and Spoon Race.

A special award will be presented by the district douncil to Ringway in recognition of their continued and ongoing support of this event over the last ten years.

All proceeds will go to charity, chosen by the winning race team and the most nominated charity across all teams receiving a third of the money each.

The remaining third will be won by the best charity-based team in the races.

Sainsbury’s and the Non Stop Party Shop are sponsoring the prizes for the Overall Winning Team and the team with the Best Fancy Dress categories, while Ringway are providing the racing arena. Sainsbury’s are also providing the pancakes, sugar and lemon juice.

Waitrose will be presenting the ‘Oldies’ Cup for the winning team with all racers over 40 years of age, and Rawlison Butler and South East Hearing Centres will be giving the Best Flipper and Best Individual Fancy Dress prizes.

There is a record entry of over 35 teams in this year’s races, including teams from Sainsburys (2009 and 2012 winners), John Lewis, Waitrose, Marks & Spencer and John Lewis going head to head.

Local service companies include Kreston Reeves, Coole Bevis, Hamptons International, Harris Lord Recruitment (2017 Winners), First Recruitment, Next Phase Recruitment and Horsham Mortgage Centre.

Sporty entrants come from Bluecoat Sports (2016 winners) and Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre and charity teams are well represented from Horsham Y Centre, Samaritans, Amber Foundation, Action Medical Research, Olive Tree Cancer Unit (which has just opened in Horsham), St Catherine’s Hospice, and The Springboard Project.

Newcomers fielding teams for the first time include Henfield Hire, Shelley’s Venue Decoration, Southwater PTA, Durrants Removals, the amazing Horsham Vicars team competing as ‘Flippin’ Vicars’ and Farlington School competing as the ‘Cast of Cluedo’.

Local radio station Spirit fm will be participating once again, as will our leading sponsor Ringway, who provide the barriers and other racecourse equipment.

If you are not yet in a team (you need four individuals to make a team), come along to Horsham’s Carfax on Tuesday and join in the fun between 12 noon and 2pm.