Funds raised as Operation: MUD makes a splash

A Horsham woman has triumphed over walls, tunnels and muddy bogs to be the first female runner home in the Operation: MUD challenge for Chestnut Tree House.

Emma Covey was the first back for the second year running, completing the course in under an hour.

Emma took part with four colleagues from Assurity Consulting in Horsham, who support Chestnut Tree House as their charity of the year.

Evie White, events fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House said: “It was an incredible day and everyone loved the atmosphere.

“We would like to thank all the runners who took part in Operation: MUD, as well as the supporters and volunteers.”

On Sunday July 9, 175 people took on the challenge.

The 5km route at the Nuts Challenge course near Dorking was packed full of challenges, with more than 60 obstacles.

Climbing walls and jumping into muddy bogs were just some of the tests in the event.

Men and women aged 16 to 60 took part, ranging from individuals and groups of friends, to clubs and corporate teams. George Lewis was the first to finish in just 40 minutes and 30 seconds – more than eight minutes faster than the quickest runner at last year’s event.

The largest team taking part in Operation: Mud 2018 was Team Daisy, who took on the challenge in memory of Daisy, who passed away last summer. A total of 81 people made up the team, and they raised more than £20,000.

Evie White added: “Operation: MUD was really popular when we launched it in 2017, so we were delighted to be able to bring it back this year.

“We need to raise £6,850 every day to provide all our specialist care services – both at the hospice and in families’ own homes across Sussex and South East Hampshire, which makes events like this is invaluable.

“Sponsorship money is still coming in, but we hope to raise £35,000, which will pay for five days of all care services provided by Chestnut Tree House.”