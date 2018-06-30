Fun in the sun as pupils welcome new classroom

The sunshine has come at just the right time for youngsters at a village school as they celebrate the completion of a huge outdoor investment.

Pupils at Holy Trinity CEP School, in Lower Beeding, have been learning in the sun following the opening of their new £15,000 outdoor classroom.

Complete with its colourful canopy and all-weather grass youngsters will be able to read their books or learn new skills under the clear blue skies and fresh air.

The new outdoor learning environment was created following a donation of £500 from American oil and gas firm ExxonMobil.

Alongside the donation the junior school and its PTA collected extra funds for the project by organising fundraising events over the past six months.

Events included a Christmas fair and school discos and some money was also taken from the school’s existing funds.

Headteacher Tracey Bishop said: “The new classroom is a wonderful environment for the children to learn in. Education is all about having fun and this area is a brilliant way to enable children to learn through active and meaningful experiences.”

The donation was made to the school in recognition of the time and effort from a family member of one of ExxonMobil’s employees, who volunteers as part of the school’s PTA.

A spokesman for the PTA said: “Schools have a very limited budget and grants of this sort enable them to provide extra equipment to enhance the education of the children.”

The classroom was officially opened on Monday, June 25, and is already being used by pupils.

The school said it was very happy with the investment and it was important as research had shown youngsters learnt better in an outdoor environment.

It will also be used for community events and with the all weather grass and canopy the school said pupils would be able to enjoy the facility all year round.

ExxonMobil helps organisations across the globe through different community schemes, improving the links between the company and the local community.

The firm’s Volunteer Involvement Programme together with its sister scheme for school governors, has so far contributed more than £2 million to local community projects since it was launched in 2002.