Fun animal day for the RSPCA

Arunside School in Blackbridge Lane held an animal day on February 2 where all the children and most of the teachers dressed up in animal costumes to raise money for charity.

This was organised by the school council in an effort to raise awareness of the needs of animals.

Chloe Murray, school administrator said: “The school council which is made up of children from Year One to Year Six decided to organise this event to make the children aware about the importance of owning a pet and the work of the RSPCA.

“We held an assembly in the morning led by Ms Gallagher in Year Five who showed us a video about what it takes to look after an animal.

“The children also asked lots of questions, such as what can go wrong when you have an animal, how much does it cost to take care of a pet, and where do you get animals from?

“The day was a hit with the pupils with one pupil commenting that eating cakes was even more fun when raising money for a great charity!”

The RSPCA gave the school an array of magazines to put in each of the classrooms for further reading.

There was also a prize for the best costumes for girls and boys, as well as a cake sale to raise extra funds and the pupils were given RSPCA goody bags and stickers.

The animal day raised nearly £200 for the RSPCA.

Nicky Ifould, Acting Head of Fundraising Events at the RSPCA said: “We are so grateful to Arunside Primary School for taking part in this fundraiser for us. It certainly looked like fun and the money raised will help us to continue rescuing, rehoming and rehabilitating animals in desperate need of care.”

If you’d like to hold a dress down day or fundraising event in aid of the RSPCA, please contact the Events Team on 0300 123 0528 or find out more by visiting the website at https://www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/fundraise/ideas