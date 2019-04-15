Friends rally to help brave postman stricken by killer bug

A postman who had to have both his legs amputated after being struck down by a killer bug is now determined to walk again.

Ryan Nulty thought he had flu when he returned to his Horsham home from his usual postal round in Crawley.

But just hours later the 46-year-old was fighting for his life in hospital after his partner Shaaron realised something was seriously wrong and dialled 999.

Ryan had been struck out of the blue with the killer condition sepsis. His dad Des said: “He looked like someone who had been in a burns unit. It really attacked his body.”

However, brave Ryan fought back long and hard from the illness that so very nearly killed him - and is now to have new prosthetic limbs fitted next week.

And family, friends and colleagues are determened to help get him back on his feet. They are organising a special fundraiser next month for Ryan - and The Sepsis Trust - to raise awareness of the condition which claims thousands of lives a year in the UK.

Friend Rob Gibney said of Ryan: “He is determined to walk again.” He is also hoping to return to work with Royal Mail.

Ryan’s daughter Sophie, 22, and son Joseph, 19, are helping Rob to organise the fundraiser - a charity band night at the New Moon pub in Brighton Road, Southgate, Crawley, on May 3.

Sophie and Joseph’s mum Kate said: “We are so so proud of Ryan and could never thank Shaaron enough for saving his life. She will always be considered our guardian angel.”

She said Ryan was due to be measured up for his first pair of prosthetics on Arpil 23.

Meanwhile, anyone who wants to attend the pub fundraiser, can telephone Rob on 07549 610323 for tickets, priced £5. Raffle prizes are also wanted for the event.