Friday night is pizza night in Horsham

Friday night is the most popular time for people in Horsham to stay home with a takeaway - with pizza being the most-loved dish.

That’s according to food delivery service Deliveroo which is celebrating the first anniversary of its launch in Horsham.

Deliveroo says that locals can’t get enough of Italian food, with the Pollo Ad Astra Pizza from Pizza Express being the most popular dish in town.

And the most popular time for people to order a meal via Deliveroo is at 7.42pm on Fridays.

Deliveroo says that, apart from pizza, the most popular dishes in Horsham are: Chicken Katsu Curry from Wagamama, Cod and Chips from Deep Blue, Bill’s Hamburger from Bill’s and Salt and Pepper Squid from Giggling Squid.

Since its launch in the town last year, more than 20 restaurants have teamed up with Diliveroo, which has created work for more than 25 people. The majority of these are Deliveroo riders who deliver the food within 30 minutes.

Deliveroo says it supports local businesses, with 47 per cent percent of its restaurant partners in Horsham being local independent restaurants.

In 2016, says the company, it created £200m in additional revenue for the restaurant industry in the UK as a whole.

A spokesperson for Deliveroo, said: “After delivering meals for the last year to hungry residents in Horsham we’ve learnt a thing or two about what locals like to eat.

“We’re proud to support so many of the very best local restaurants in the town alongside national favourites too.

“It’s been truly amazing to hear stories about how local restaurants have been able to expand their businesses to other areas because of the additional revenue Deliveroo is generating for them.”

The restaurant manager at Deep Blue said: “Deliveroo has been great as it has attracted a different type of clientele and has taken the pressure off of the business by delivering the food.”

Deliveroo customers can place orders via an app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between 11.30am and 11pm, and from 11.30am at weekends.