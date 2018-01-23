French flavour at school concert

Christ’s Hospital’s inaugural Music Scholars’ Recital took place on Friday evening (19 January).

Largely organised by three pupils in the lower sixth, 18 scholars from Years 10 - 13 played to a packed audience in the Dominions Theatre at the School.

Alex Hodgkinson, Director of Music at CH, said: “We are fortunate to have a great number of talented pupils - some of them scholars, some not - and we aim to offer all of our pupils the finest performance opportunities, tuition and coaching available.

“This concert was a wonderful way for us to celebrate and enjoy the skill and hard work of this particular group.”

The programme was enjoyably varied, with a distinctly French flavour.

Anson Chow opened the batting with a striking performance of the final movement of Franck’s Violin Sonata.

Each instrumental family was represented with aplomb, from Oscar Wells’, commanding Concert Etude by Goedicke on the trumpet, to Ganne’s virtuosic Andante et Scherzo for flute played by Amber Marshall-Porter to 14 year old Max Rosen’s characterful performance of Poulenc’s Improvisation No 7 at the piano, as well as several impressive performances by singers.

The concert concluded with Shostakovich’s String Quartet No 8; a remarkable and poignant way to end the evening.

Alex Hodgkinson added: “On behalf of the scholars, I would like to thank our staff of instrumental teachers, without whose expertise, dedication, and encouragement, we would not be able to produce music of this standard.

“I also offer hearty thanks to accompanists, Miss Webster and Miss Lam, both wizards of the keyboard. Bravo all!”