Free gin for Horsham pub-goers

A Horsham pub will be giving away free gin to customers this weekend.

Pub-goers will be able to pick up a free glass of G&T at The Anchor Hotel as the Market Square pub offers a special swap deal with an unusual currency.

All gin lovers need to do to claim their drink is visit the pub this weekend (August 18 and 19), and swap some rhubarb for a chilled glass of Whitley Neill rhubarb and ginger gin and tonic.

Pub-chain Greene King says it has launched the unconventional to meet the rising demand for unique and quirky flavour combinations and botanicals in gin.

Graeme Jarrett, general manager at the Anchor Hotel, said: “Everyone loves a gin and tonic on a British summer day, and there’s no denying a chilled glass that you haven’t had to pay for tastes even better!

“Rhubarb and ginger is the perfect flavour combination – the tartness of the rhubarb is complemented by the depth and spice of the ginger – and when combined with the botanicals within the gin, it makes for the perfect refresher to enjoy in the warm weather.

“We look forward to inviting local gin lovers to enjoy a taste of rhubarb goodness on the house this weekend.”

Those looking to claim their free gin will have to swap either a stick or tin of rhubarb at the bar.

However, there will be a limit of one drink a customer and visitors will need to be quick with limited stock available.

For more visit www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/free-rhubarb-g-and-t/.