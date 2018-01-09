Free curry offer at Giggling Squid in Horsham

A Horsham restaurant is aiming to turn Blue Monday (January 15) into an exciting opportunity.

The Giggling Squid, in East Street, will be treating the first ten people to order a silky smooth Thai Green Curry to one on the house.

Taking place across all sites, giggling guests can choose to enjoy their best-selling curry with succulent chicken, sizzling beef, juicy prawns or fresh vegetables.

Giggling Squid’s Thai Green Curry boasts a host of good mood foods, including turmeric and coconut, and is freshly prepared on-site by a team of talented Thai chefs.

Guests must quote #GoodMoodFood to be in with a chance to redeem the offer.

· One complimentary Thai Green Curry for the first 10 people who order, first come first served

· Guest to quote #GoodMoodFood to redeem

· Available at all sites

· Thai Green Curry is listed under ‘one big dish’ on the lunch menu

www.gigglingsquid.com 1B East St, Horsham RH12 1HH Tel: 01403 257477