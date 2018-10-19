Foxhills Club and Resort: The golf hotel for even the most-committed non-golfer

Foxhills Club and Resort boasts one of the best golf courses in the south. In fact, it’s so large it boasts three – two 18-hole championship courses and one nine-hole par three course.

Golfers would be in heaven. But what would entice you to go there if you don’t play golf? If, in fact, you are a heartily committed non-golfer? Plenty, it turns out...

Driving up to the 19th century manor house, which houses the hotel’s reception, main restaurant and bar, through 400 acres of beautifully manicured lawns and woodland, Foxhills looks every inch the swanky Surrey hotel – as does the car park, filled with brand new Jaguars and Land Rovers.

There is certainly plenty of swank if that’s what you’re looking for: the hotel has 70 bedroom, three restaurants, tennis courts, squash courts, an award-winning health spa, conference and sand meeting facilities, a private residents’ outdoor pool (as well as another outdoor pool, a 20m indoor pool and one of England’s first natural swimming pools) and vast bedrooms.

However, the hotel can be as casual or smart as you like.

The main restaurant in the manor house – appropriately called The Manor Restaurant – serves an a la carte or tasting menu, with treats such as crab panna cotta, seared scallops, local beef fillet, Peterhead cod and Huntsham Farm pork belly.

There is a more casual restaurant, called Nineteen, nearer the golf courses with an outdoor patio and a menu boasting burgers and sandwiches, as well as the Manor Lounge serving afternoon teas, the Summerhouse, near the hotel’s youth club and bar in the main house.

Similarly, one can book a range of top-notch treatments with Elemis products in the spa, or just loll about near the pool with a glass of cucumber water.

The spa facilities boast not only those swimming pools, but also a hydropool with massage jets, outdoor jacuzzi, steam room, two Finnish saunas and a spa garden.

We opted for a hammam experience – which involves a steam room, covering oneself with special soap, spending a minute or two wondering if it was entirely a good idea to go into a steam room during a heatwave, then relaxing into the experience and scrubbing off the soap to leave you feeling loose-limbed and as smooth as a baby otter.

Other treatments available include a range of massages (hot stone, pregnancy), facials, recuperation treatments and thermal therapies, after which you can snuggle up in the indoor relaxation area or head outside to the jacuzzi and natural pool.

For the more active guest, there is a range of (non-golf) based activities on offer including tennis. Foxhills has three synthetic clay courts, five acrylic and three all-weather courts – nine of which are floodlit – to choose from.

The club’s head professional Pippa Britton showed off not only her well-honed skills when she treated us to a morning tennis lesson, but also her immense patience and ability not to snigger or roll her eyes when the ball was repeatedly hit into the net as we tried to rediscover skills (I use the word ‘skills’ loosely) last used in the 90s.

“It’s a thriving tennis club with a welcoming feel and excellent facilities,” said Pippa.

“Our coaches can provide group or individual lessons to players of all abilities to get the most enjoyment from the sport. But of course, the social side is just as important!”

Cyclists are also catered for, as they can follow the same London 2012 Olympic routes blazed by Sir Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome and Mark Cavendish.

Foxhills was the base for Team GB road cyclists at the 2012 showpiece with the nearby routes used for training and also forming the part of the Olympic route, which saw Wiggins and Froome take gold and bronze medals respectively in the men’s time trial.

The hotel offers a special cycling weekend break which includes an overnight package with an upgrade available to stay in the actual rooms used by Team GB’s road racers during the 2012 Olympics.

Foxhills is an absolute treat that you can take at your own pace. You can throw yourself into 18 holes of golf, tennis, squash and cycling, or some hardcore eating, drinking and pootling about the stunning grounds. There’s something for everyone. Even the non-golfers.

Address: Foxhills

Stonehill Road

Ottershaw

Surrey KT16 0EL

Website: www.foxhills.co.uk

Phone number: 01932 872050