Four-legged guest delights residents

Residents at a Horsham care home welcomed a very special neigh-bour when Sooty the pony visited recently.

The friendly pony created a stir when he trotted into Skylark House, on St Marks Lane.

Residents were thrilled to have the opportunity to stroke and pet him, as well as enjoy an informative talk on his personality and how he is cared for.

Sooty was also taken on a tour of the care home, visiting residents’ rooms to ensure everyone had the opportunity to meet and interact with him.

Devendra Lallchand, home manager at Skylark House, said: “It was wonderful to see the smiles on everyone’s faces when Sooty arrived at Skylark House.

“His visit created rather a lot of excitement among the residents and Care UK team.

“Petting animals and being in their company has proven therapeutic benefits, particularly for those living with dementia, and you could see from the residents’ reactions just how engaged they were when given the opportunity to get so close to such a lovely, affectionate animal.”

Skylark House has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home provides full time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short term respite and palliative care.

For more information call 01403 887 578, email devendra.lallchand@careuk.com or visit www.careuk.com/skylark-house