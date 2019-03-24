Four fire engines sent to blaze outside Crawley

Fire crews have been sent to tackle a blaze at a shed and workshop in Pease Pottage, the fire service confirmed.

A fire spokesman said they were called to Old Brighton Road at 7.04pm on Sunday (March 24).

Picture: Eddie Howland

Five fire engines were sent to the scene but one has since left, the fire service said.

According to the fire service, a three-by-eight metre shed has been destroyed by the fire and a 20-by-30 metre single-storey workshop has been 80 per cent affected by the fire.

A private house has also been 10 per cent affected by the fire, a fire service spokesman added.

The spokesman said: "We are using five main jets, and one high pressure hose reel jet to put out the fire.

"There's an unknown quantity of cylinders in the workshop."

There are no reports of any injuries.