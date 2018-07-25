Forest pupils step out for charity walk

On Monday July 23, the penultimate day of term before the summer break, all the pupils and staff of the Forest School walked at least one mile to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

They were joined at the end of the day by parents, grandparents and friends.

Siobhan Denning, headteacher, said: “We’re walking today because a member of staff, Julian Platten, who has just come back to work following successful treatment for cancer, asked the school to get involved with Cancer Research UK’s Relay for Life.

“We’ve given it a bit of a Forest twist and instead of walking for 24 hours in a relay, every single pupil and member of staff is walking at least a mile. We’re all paying a minimum of £1 to wear ‘mufti’ and the majority of people have made sure they’re wearing something purple – Cancer Research UK’s survivor colour.

“We’re also asking people to visit our website and donate to our Just Giving page for the Forest Strollers – we’re aiming to raise at least £1,000.”

Julian is delighted with the school’s response.

He said: “I’m not the only member of Forest staff who has successfully fought off cancer this year.

“Andrea Conroy and Rochelle Abrahams are fellow-survivors and I know of least two others who are facing treatment in the near future.

“The sad fact is that cancer touches 1 in 2 people these days – the good news is that the great work of Cancer Research UK means that the survival rate is going up all the time.”

Headteacher’s PA, Andrea. said: “I’ve been overwhelmed by the response.

“I’m also delighted that our local Tesco has donated 800 bottles of water, to keep everyone cool during the day.”

Matt Parsons, head of PE, mapped out a mile-long route for the school to do around the perimeter of the school field and Gareth Good, senior assistant headteacher, worked with pupils to create a celebration arch of purple balloons, to mark the end of the route.

Siobhan added: “I’m out walking with the pupils and my colleagues and it’s wonderful to see the whole school out walking and wearing their purple with pride. A great way to finish the term!”

To donate visit https://bit.ly/2Of7jSU