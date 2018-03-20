Flower show brings spring to Rudgwick despite cold weather

Spring came to Rudgwick despite the snow when the Ellens Green & Rudgwick Gardening Association (EG&RGA) held its first flower show of the year on Saturday March 17 in Rudgwick Village Hall.

Stalwart supporters of the spring show braved the freezing temperature and falling snow to admire the daffodils and flowers on display in the hall.

Sue Beckwith-Smith, EG&RGA president, with Alexia Bolton, headmistress of Pennthorpe School, who presented the prize SUS-180320-110920001

EG&RGA’s new chairman, Richard Haigh, welcoming members, friends and families, said he was delighted to see so many exhibits in both the horticultural and Home Fare classes and congratulated everyone on supporting the association despite the ‘Mini Beast from the East’.

The prizes were presented by Alexia Bolton, headmistress of Pennthorpe School, Rudgwick.

For one particular winner, Jan Butcher, it was a particularly memorable day.

She won the Peggy Hume Daffodil Cup, named after her mother who died in 2015.

Jan said: “Mum loved daffodils and was a very keen supporter of the association.

She died on the day of the spring show three years ago so to win this cup which was donated in her memory means a great deal to me.”