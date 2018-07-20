Floral Fringe Fair set to take place in Leonardslee Gardens next year

The Floral Fringe Fair has made an exciting move to Leonardslee Gardens.

The team behind the Floral Fringe Fair, previously held at Knepp Castle, is very excited to announce that it is moving in 2019 to Leonardslee Gardens in Lower Beeding. The date for the fair has been set as the weekend of June 1 and 2, 2019.

“The fair has grown and evolved to become quirky, eclectic and uniquely friendly but at heart it is still a plant fair, so the move to Leonardslee is perfect. I love all sorts of plants, especially ones that attract wildlife. My background is in horticulture and that is the main core of the fair,” said the organiser Jean Jackman.

“Small nurseries and growers of high quality plants, then all the other things that Floral Fringe has become known for - food - lots of delicious local food...”

Jean continued: “Picnicking is an established feature of Floral Fringe and will continue to be at Leonardslee. Classic cars and vintage vehicles, dressing in style, big hats, flowers, vintage stalls, garden-related stalls, singing and dancing, wildlife information and makers and creators of interesting and beautiful things of all kinds. The fair embraces lots of different styles and is always changing and evolving. Last year we introduced the creative world of #Steampunk to the mix and going to Leonardslee has inspired us to think about Victorian Steampunk plant-hunters. Our popular ‘Singing Gardener’ will be coming with us!

“We are particularly pleased that dogs on leads will still be welcome at the fair. The move to Leonardslee Gardens couldn’t be more exciting. The Grade 1 listed gardens are under restoration with a team of thirteen gardeners and are set to open in January 2019, the opening having been delayed by the discovery of rare newts and bats on site. The 200 acre estate at Leonardslee boasts a collection of thousands of exotic and unusual trees and shrubs, many collected by the Loder family in the early 1800s and some are completely unique, being the most mature or largest of their kind. They are being catalogued as work progresses to restore the gardens and the seven man-made lakes. The gardens will also see a big new car park, a tearoom, a restaurant, the re-opening of the doll’s house museum, a vineyard and yes - the wallabies are still there!”

The Floral Fringe Fair takes place on June 1 and 2 2019 at Leonardslee Gardens and there will be a chance to see the gardens, with their collection of rhododendrons, camellias and azaleas at a reduced price for visitors to the fair. For more information about the fair or to enquire about having a stall email jeanjackman@hotmail.com, ring 07939 272443 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/floralfringefair.