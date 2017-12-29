Flood warning issued for Cranleigh area

A general flood warning has been issued for the Cranleigh area in view of more rain forecast.

The Environment Agency says that property flooding is not currently expected.

However, levels on the Littlemead Brook have been rising quickly throughout the morning in response to recent rainfall.

Further showers are forecast for tonight (December 29) clearing Saturday morning.

“Therefore levels are expected to continue to rise today and flooding of low lying land and roads is expected.

“We are constantly monitoring river levels and our staff are visiting the area today to remove blockages from the trash screen.

“Remain safe and be aware of your local surroundings, flood waters may be deep and fast flowing.”