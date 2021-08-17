Five children and one adult rushed to hospital following incident at Ardingly College

Just before 8pm last night (Monday, August 16) South East Coast Ambulance shared on Twitter that crews had ‘treated and transported’ five children and one adult to local hospitals following a road traffic collision at the college in Haywards Heath.

The ambulance service said three people have ‘potentially serious injuries’ and one patient, who is in a critical condition, was transported to St George’s Hospital in London.

Incident at Ardingly College. Photo by Eddie Mitchell. SUS-210817-075621001

Sussex Police said, “This is an ongoing matter and no further information is available at this time.