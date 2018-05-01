Firm’s expansion leads to jobs’ boost

Expansion at a world-leading specialist in the global management of aircraft spare parts has now led to a jobs’ boost.

The AJW Group is recruiting for 20 roles at its state-of-the-art headquarters in Slinfold.

The company says its recruitment drive follows a period of significant growth, during which AJW was awarded a series of strategic contracts with major airlines and aircraft manufactures.

The company is now recruiting for positions across a variety of departments, including customer services, sales and marketing, operations, logistics, finance and technical.

Potential recruits will have a chance to find out more at a careers open evening at AJW Group’s headquarters in Slinfold on Thursday (May 3) from 6pm - 8pm.

Company spokesman Kellie Plummer said: “This is an exciting period of expansion for AJW Group, and we are delighted to be able to recruit for such a wide variety of roles. While we operate in a very technical field we welcome applicants with transferable skills from other industries and offer a variety of flexible working arrangements to cater for a diverse range of people.

“Our people give AJW Group its competitive edge and enable us to stand out from the crowd as industry-leaders. We look forward to hearing from individuals across the wider Sussex area, as well as candidates from London looking for a move away from the city.”

For more information about AJW’s careers open evening, or to apply for positions online, visit http://www.ajw-group.com/open-evening