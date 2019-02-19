Firefighters tackle fire at Horsham playground

Firefighters were called to a Horsham playground today (February 19).

One fire engine attended Roffey Rec in Leithview Road after a fire broke out in the play area just after 10.20am.

The fire service said crews extinguished the flames but the fire damaged equipment in the playground.

The site - run by Horsham District Council - has recently undergone a major revamp, turning it into a medieval themed play area for all ages with a wheelchair accessible roundabout.

A spokesman for the fire service added the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The council has been approached for comment.