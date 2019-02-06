Firefighters respond to overturned car at Crawley roundabout

Firefighters have responded to a collision in Crawley in the early hours of this morning.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they responded to a report of an incident at the Cheals Roundabout at about 4.27am this morning (February 6).

Firefighters arrived to find a car on its roof, said the spokesman, and released a female passenger.

The extent of her injuries are unknown, but she is in the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service, said the spokesman.

SECAmb have been approached for comment.

The overturned vehicle, tweeted by Crawley Fire Station. Pic: Crawley Fire Station

