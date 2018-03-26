Firefighters called to town centre office building

Firefighters are currently attending an incident at a town centre office building.

Two crews have been sent to Sussex House in North Street, Horsham, after a ‘strong smell of burning’ was coming from the building.

An eyewitness said they saw more than a dozen people had been evacuated and were in the building’s car park.

The fire service said the alarm system went off at about 1.20pm.

When crews arrived a ‘strong smell’ of burning - believed to be caused by an electrical fire - was coming from the building.

Firefighters remain on the scene and are continuing to investigate.