Firefighters were called to Horsham town centre after a fire started inside a shop this afternoon (November 7).

One fire engine attended the incident at the store in West Street at about 3.25pm.

A spokesman for the fire service said a light bulb fell onto the floor of the building and started a small fire. The flames were extinguished before crews arrived.

Firefighters are still at the scene and are carrying out investigations, the spokesman added.