Firefighters called after lift breaks down in Horsham town centre again

Firefighters have been called to rescue more people trapped in a lift in Horsham town centre.

A spokesman for the fire service said crews were attended a lift shut-in in Blackhorse Way at about 5.30pm.

One person was trapped in the lift and has since been freed by crews.

The incident follows an afternoon of lift chaos two weeks ago when nine people were rescued from broken lifts at two town centre car parks.

Five people were trapped for more than an hour in a lift in Blackhorse Way before crews rescued a further four from a lift at Swan Walk.

The lifts were out of action for several days whilst repairs were carried out.