Firefighters battle village house blaze

Firefighters battled a blaze which severely damaged part of a village home.

Smoke was seeing billowing out of the first floor bedroom of a house in Monastery Lane, Storrington, yesterday morning (March 8).

Three crews, from Worthing and Billingshurst, arrived just after 10.45am.

Equipped with breathing apparatus they fought the flames using two hose reels and two water jets. The blaze was extinguished by 12pm and no-one was injured.

A fire service spokesman said the bedroom was severely damaged by both smoke and heat while the rest of the first floor suffered smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but is being treated as an accident, the spokesman added.