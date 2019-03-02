Firefighters battle 'significant fire' in Crawley Tesla dealership

Firefighters are battling a fire at a car workshop and parts centre in Crawley.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the workshop in County Oak Way at 10.29am this morning (March 2).

Fire at the Tesla dealership in Crawley

Pictures show a Tesla car dealership is on fire.

Eight fire appliances are in attendance, said the spokesman, using five jets to attempt to control the flames.

An aerial ladder platform is also in use at the scene, the spokesman added.

The cause of the fire and whether there have been any injuries is unclear.

